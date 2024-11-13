Training must evolve to face unique security challenges: CDS

New Delhi, Nov 13 Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Wednesday that training must evolve to face the unique security challenges and fight future wars in an integrated manner as a theaterised force.

While addressing the 35th Tri-services Commanders’ Conference (TSTCC) held on November 13 at Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Gen Chauhan underscored the importance of jointmanship and synergy amongst the three services in the training domain as a precursor to exert supremacy in the evolving multi-domain battlespace.

Commanders of all three services, officers from Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and from various formations across the services, attended the conference.

Taking forward the agenda set forth in the 34th TSTCC held in Shimla last year, the 35th edition reviewed the progress and outlined future plans to optimise training facilities across all three services for joint training.

The conference also delved into the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of developments and the need to orient training and formulate doctrines to meet future challenges.

Discussions were held to optimise the utilisation of existing training infrastructure and resources and exploit the collective potential of the respective training establishments. Emphasis was laid on innovative training strategies that incorporate technology and modern warfare tactics.

TSTCC is conducted annually by the Training Commands of all three Services (Army, Navy and Air Force) in rotation with the aim of enhancing collaboration and training effectiveness while exchanging best practices in training.

“The conference also provides a forum to bring together Staff Officers of the Training Commands of the Services on a common platform based on jointmanship and cohesion while forging collaborative training efforts and strategies to achieve combat effectiveness and enhanced operational capabilities,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

TSTCC, over successive iterations, has paved the way for meeting prospective challenges collectively, reinforcing the importance of training towards jointmanship, synergy and singularity of efforts at conceptual and functional levels.

The occasion also marked the maiden visit of CDS to Southern Naval Command. He interacted with Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and held discussions on various aspects of joint training on Tri-services issues. A comprehensive brief outlining the role, functioning and capabilities of the Command was also presented.

