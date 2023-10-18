Transaction slips of crores, wrappers of note bundles found in garbage heap in Jaipur

Jaipur, October 18 Transaction slips worth crores of rupees and wrappers of bundles of notes were found in a garbage heap in Jaipur on Wednesday morning.

Seeing so many wrappers and slips at the garbage in Bajaj Nagar area, people out on their morning walk stopped and reported the matter to the police.

Reacting to the episode, BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj said: “Wrappers used to cover bundles of notes and hundreds of transaction slips have been found in the garbage heap outside the education complex. This shows that a large number of notes came from somewhere and their slips were torn and thrown there."

He alleged that near the place where the slips were thrown and where the slips were found in a heap, there is a house of a minister "and the minister is someone who is fond of wearing garlands of notes, who has great love for notes".

Accusing the Ashok Gehlot government of widespread corruption, he said: "One after another new examples of corruption are seen in Rajasthan. Sometimes the lockers spit out gold, sometimes the lockers spit out notes and sometimes bank slips are found in the garbage heap. This shows how the Congress has looted Rajasthan."

Cash over Rs 1 crore and 1 kg gold was found from a locker in the city's Ganesh Plaza on Tuesday. Earlier, 2.5 crore cash and 1 kg gold was found from an almirah in Yojana Bhavan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor