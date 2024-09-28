Transfer officers, step up vigil on drug menace: ECI directs Maha govt

Mumbai, Sep 28 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday directed the Maharashtra government to immediately comply with its directives and transfer officers who have completed a three-year term before the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming Assembly election, saying that no further extension will be granted.

ECI’s move comes after the state government’s failure to submit compliance reports to its directives despite three reminders.

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who was accompanied by Election Commissioners Ganesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, told reporters that the state chief secretary and director general of police have assured to submit the compliance reports in the next two to three days.

Kumar was speaking to reporters after a team led by him reviewed the assembly poll preparations in Maharashtra on Friday and Saturday.

“The ECI’s objective is to have free, fair, impartial, inducement free and inclusive election,” said CEC, adding that efforts are being made to increase the voters’ turnout in the Assembly election by addressing various issues including urban apathy, migration of industrial workers and slum dwellers and lack of sufficient amenities at the polling stations.

The ECI has issued a clear directive that in order to increase the participation of unorganised workers and slum dwellers, who are more keen on their daily wages, the paid holiday will be declared on the polling day.

“Low turnout of voters in areas like Colaba and Mumbadevi is a matter of serious concern especially when there was over 70 per cent turnout in the Moaist-affected Gadchiroli during the general election and also in J&K during the ongoing assembly election,” said Kumar.

He added that the state government will engage migrant communities and special awareness camps will be organised. Besides, audio-visual campaigns at public places such as bus stops, railway stations, metros and outdoor hoardings will be conducted.

Further, he said that the state government will engage with trade unions, and workers associations for awareness and organise street plays and folk art for increasing the voters’ turnout.

Kumar said that attention is being paid to increasing vigil in Maharashtra’s 20 districts which share borders with Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and also with Dadra Nagar Haveli.

“The drug menace is a serious issue and it will be effectively tackled. During the Lok Sabha election a total seizure of Rs 10,000 crore was made across the country of which Rs 4,000 crore was towards drugs,” he noted.

Kumar said that the enforcement agencies have been directed to work in a cohesive and coordinated manner, share intelligence mutually, and keep a strict vigil on interstate borders with 24x7 CCTV monitoring at critical 322 such border checkposts.

These agencies have been asked to dry up the inflow of liquor, cash, and drugs by laying special focus on the border with Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa, initiate action against drug and liquor kingpins and take action against those carrying cash illegally.

Kumar said that the enforcement agencies have also been asked to step up vigil and clampdown on cash flowing covertly in vehicles disguised as police vans and ambulances, monitor airstrips and helipads for any cargo movement and check helicopters of all parties’ star campaigners and leaders equally without favouring anyone.

Kumar said that the total number of voters registered so far in Maharashtra is 9.59 crore comprising 4.95 crore male and 5.64 crore female. Of these voters, 19.48 lakh are first-time voters (18-19 years). He informed that the polling will be held at 1,00,186 polling stations comprising 42,585 in urban areas and 57,601 in rural areas.

Kumar said political parties made several suggestions including holding single-phase polling, increasing amenities at the polling stations, proper management of voter queues especially in urban areas and an increase in polling expenditure by the candidate.

He added that the ECI has already directed the state government to take stern action against those indulging in fake news on social media and initiate legal action if required.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor