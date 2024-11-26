Transformative shift in Indian agriculture, says PM Modi on NMNF

New Delhi, Nov 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the cabinet-approved National Mission on Natural Farming scheme marks a transformative shift in Indian agriculture.

PM Modi in a post on X on Tuesday said, "The National Mission on Natural Farming, which has been approved by the Cabinet, marks a transformative shift in Indian agriculture. Through this effort, we are nurturing soil health, protecting biodiversity, and securing our agricultural future."

"It reaffirms our commitment to sustainable farming and prosperity for farmers," he added.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved the launching of the National Mission on Natural Farming as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 2,481 crore of which the government of India's share is Rs 1,584 crore while the state share is Rs 897 crore, till the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26).

The government of India has launched the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) to promote natural farming in a mission mode across the country under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, according to an official statement issued after the cabinet meeting.

"Rooted in the traditional knowledge inherited from their forefathers, farmers will practise Natural Farming (NF) as chemical-free farming which involves local livestock integrated natural farming methods, diversified crop systems, etc. NF follows local agro-ecological principles rooted in local knowledge, location-specific technologies and is evolved as per the local agro-ecology," the statement said.

NMNF aims to promote NF practices for providing safe and nutritious food for all.

The Mission is designed to support farmers in reducing the input cost of cultivation and dependency on externally purchased inputs. Natural farming will maintain healthy soil, promote biodiversity and encourage diverse cropping systems to enhance resilience as suitable to the local agroecology are the benefits of natural farming.

NMNF has been launched to scientifically revive and strengthen agricultural practices towards sustainability, climate resilience, and healthy food for farmer families and consumers.

