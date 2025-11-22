Transgender candidates gets nod to contest in women's seats in Kerala local body polls

Kochi, Nov 22 In a landmark moment for gender inclusivity in Kerala's electoral landscape, two transgenders -- Congress-led UDF candidates Ameya Prasad and Arunima M. Kurup -- on Saturday received official approval to contest in women’s reservation seats in the upcoming local body elections, marking a progressive step in the state's democratic journey.

In Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat's Pothencode Division, the Returning Officer confirmed that Ameya's nomination was valid for the women's reserved category, as all her official documents, including identity records, recognise her as a woman.

Although her voter list mentioned "transgender", which initially triggered legal and procedural concerns, the High Court ruled that the Returning Officer held the authority to decide.

Following scrutiny, officials affirmed her eligibility. Ameya, who had already begun her campaign, called the approval a victory for inclusivity and democratic rights.

Similarly, in Alappuzha District Panchayat's Vayalar Division, UDF candidate and trans-woman Arunima M. Kurup also received clearance to contest from a women's reserved seat.

Her documents, including Voter ID, Aadhaar, and election records, clearly identify her as female, leaving no legal impediments.

No objections were raised during the scrutiny process. Responding to allegations questioning her eligibility, Arunima asserted that such claims stem from ignorance and prejudice.

"All my documents identify me as a woman. I underwent gender affirmation surgery at 19. There should be no legal difficulty. Those spreading misinformation lack awareness about gender and sexual minorities," she said.

She added that her candidature strengthens UDF's prospects in Vayalar and that attempts to undermine her were politically motivated.

Both candidacies signal a major shift in Kerala’s local governance framework, acknowledging the rights of transgender individuals to political representation.

Their entry into the electoral arena represents not only personal triumphs but also broader social recognition for gender minorities in public life -- a step that many believe could influence legal and electoral reforms across India.

