Transgender community celebrates at Sangam Ghats during Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 2 With the Basant Panchami bathing festival scheduled for Monday, a massive influx of devotees and tourists, especially the transgender community, have already arrived on the sacred banks of Triveni in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh.

As the Basant Panchami sacred bath ('Amrit Snan') is set to take place, the security arrangements have been increased at the Ghats during the Mahakumbh.

Considering the influx of a large number of devotees, the local administration has implemented stricter measures and tight security arrangements.

Devotees who came to take a bath at the Ghats are taking a dip in the Sangam while raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

During this occasion, the devotees are seen dancing and singing in large numbers due to which the whole atmosphere has become devotional.

The transgender community said that they feel blessed to be present at the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and feel it is a wonderful experience of bathing on the Sangam banks.

The transgender community said that they had never seen such an auspicious sight anywhere.

They have urged everyone to come to the Mahakumbh and feel the divine power of God by taking the sacred bath ('Amrit Snan').

Besides this, along with the transgender community, the seers are also singing and dancing on the Ghats and celebrating the glory of Maha Kumbh.

The transgender community said such a holy religious sight is not seen not only in the country but also across the world.

They also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" slogans after taking a dip in the Sangam and are enjoying this holy occasion to the fullest.

A transgender leader Bisakha Kinnar on Sunday said: "I feel blessed after coming here at the Mahakumbh. We took a bath in the Sangam and prayed for the health and prosperity of everyone."

"Our only prayer to God is that everyone should remain healthy and prosperous."

Another transgender leader Billo Kinnar on Sunday also praised the devotees at the Mahakumbh and said that all the people should also come and take holy baths at the Maha Kumbh.

