Transgender smothered to death in Delhi

New Delhi, March 3 A 50-year-old transgender, who had gone missing a few days ago, was found dead in her house in Delhi's Nabi Karim area, an official said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lichi.

According to the police, a missing complaint was lodged on Thursday by Lichi's friend Babita, stating that the former had gone missing since February 28.

"At about 3 p.m. on Friday, Babita informed the police that Lichi's house is locked and a foul smell is emanating from inside, following which the SHO of Nabi Karim police station along with his team reached the spot," a senior police officer said.

"When the police entered the room after breaking the lock, the decomposed dead body of Lichi was found on the bed. No visible injury mark was found on the body. Primarily, the reason of death appears to be smothering," he said.

