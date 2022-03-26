Transgenders participate in Hyderabad Job Fair

Several people from the transgender community participated in a job fair organised by Hyderabad Police on Saturday.

Around 100 companies participated in the job fair which was advertising over 600 vacancies.

Speaking to ANI, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said, "The job Mela has been a successful programme. We have been organising it for the last four years. We are delighted to see many companies have participated. Over 1,000 candidates appeared here for the interview. Many more to come. It is a good opportunity for unemployed youth. One cannot expect the government to give all the employment. Many business expansions are taking place creating employment. This platform enables job seekers and employers to connect."

People from the transgender community also took part in the job fair seeking employment.

Madhushalini, a transgender said her community members also aspired for jobs and opportunities for a respectful life.

"I came to Job Mela with my community members. We are grateful to the police. People often think that transgender only begs on the streets, but it is not like that. We also aspire to work and are proud to get a job," Madhushalini told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

