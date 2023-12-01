Transport employee held in Lucknow for posting 'dangerous' content on social media

Lucknow, Dec 1 The Lucknow police have arrested a contractual transport department employee for posting a video of himself, riding a bike without a helmet and posing with a gun on Instagram, the police said.

The video went viral, garnering more than 1.5 million views and over 37,000 likes.

The man, identified as Amit Rai, 20, was arrested by Sushant Golf City police. His bike has also been seized.

Amit is a resident of Lucknow's Gomti Nagar Extension. He is pursuing an MBA.

When Amit's Instagram account was checked, it was found that he had posted several other videos of himself riding a bike without a helmet and violating traffic rules. These videos also had likes and many views.

The police have lodged an FIR against Rai for violating traffic rules and for 'posting dangerous content on social media' platforms.

Vineet Jaiswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said, "The youth told us that he was a contractual employee at the transport department."

According to the DCP, when the gun was checked, it was found to be a cigarette lighter.

"He has mentioned about the same in the video caption as well," Jaiswal added.

