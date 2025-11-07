Transport systems similar to RRTS to be developed in other major cities: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Nov 7 Union Minister Manohar Lal on Friday said that transport systems similar to the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will be developed in other major cities apart from Delhi.

Addressing the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition 2025 in Gurugram, the minister underlined that last-mile connectivity remains a critical challenge to improving metro ridership and assured that the Ministry will work closely with states to implement effective measures in this regard.

The minister highlighted that with nearly 1,100 km of operational metro network, India has become the third-largest metro network in the world, soon to attain the second position.

Referring to the PM e-Bus Sewa, the minister announced the deployment of 10,000 electric buses across smaller cities, with 100 e-buses earmarked for Gurugram.

Manohar Lal said that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), through its subsidiary — Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL) — will act as the nodal agency on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for executing consultancy, construction, turnkey projects, management services, and operation and maintenance-related projects in India and abroad.

He also informed that it has also been decided that DMRC, through another of its subsidiaries, will act as the nodal organization to support MoHUA in the planning, coordination, and management of Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) across the country.

Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, stated that mobility is not merely a mode of transport but a driver of socio-economic growth.

He emphasised that initiatives such as Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) are transforming urban mobility and enhancing commuter experience across India.

At the event, Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, MoHUA, stressed the importance of integrated urban development and mobility planning to enhance the liveability and sustainability of Indian cities.

