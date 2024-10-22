Transportation sector to benefit from Centre’s Green Hydrogen mission: Mustafa Wajid

New Delhi, Oct 22 The government’s Green Hydrogen mission is a very positive initiative and after the first wave of its use in the industrial processes, the next phase will be in the transportation sector, Mustafa Wajid, Co-Founder of an emerging e-mobility platform BILLIONe said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the ‘NDTV World Summit’ here, Wajid said the government has rightly focused first on hydrogen use in industrial processes, like the steel industry, fertiliser industry, ammonia and so on.

“I think this is going to improve the use or adaptability of green hydrogen to a large extent. I think the next focus will be on transportation. That will be particularly in larger vehicles for long-haul operations, and we will see how it will evolve,” said Wajid, also the Managing Director and CEO of MEHER Group.

He further stated that transportation, or any industrial or economic activity, has to be justifiable by economics.

“The logistic industry, in particular, is very cost-sensitive. So the availability of green hydrogen, its access and the cost will determine how much acceptance it will gain. And this is something that is yet to be seen,” he told IANS.

On electric vehicles (EVs), he said that the country will see massive growth in the next two to three years. “Let's remember that we can integrate green electricity with electric vehicles and therefore make the whole loop completely sustainable,” he added.

BillionE is focused on reducing the consumption of petroleum products in transportation, according to Wajid.

“Fossil fuels used for generating electricity and transportation are two big elephants in the room. India consumes close to 150 million metric tonnes of petrol and diesel for transportation. We are trying to address this. We have started deploying electric trucks,” he mentioned at the summit.

India's transportation requirements have multiplied by three times in the last three years due to increased urbanisation, consumerism and the e-commerce sector.

