Travel industry welcomes Centre's decision to reopen international flights

The travel industry stakeholders of the country on Sunday hailed the decision of the Central government to resume commercial international passengers services after a gap of two years from today.

As per the press release issued by the Ministry of Tourism, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had suspended operations of international commercial services with effect on March 23, 2020, with a view to preventing the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Hailing the resumption of normal international passenger services, Rajeev Mehra, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators said that this would definitely increase tourist traffic to India and from September 2022 onwards, which is the start of the next inbound tourism season, a substantial amount of the affected business is expected to be back, the release said.

The tourism sector has been one of the most adversely affected sectors by the Covid 19 pandemic, impacting the livelihoods of stakeholders related to the tourism industry.

The Ministry of Tourism has extended financial support in the form of credit under the Credit Guarantee Scheme at concessional rates, to tour operators, travel agents and Regional level tourist guides, approved by the Ministry of Tourism, the minister said in its official release.

( With inputs from ANI )

