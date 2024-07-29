Trekker slips to death in J&K's Tangmarg

Srinagar, July 29 A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Tangmarg area died on Monday while trekking in the high altitude mountainous slopes, officials said.

A youth identified as Sahil from Pahjan village died after slipping from a high altitude in Tangmarg, officials added.

"The youth died after slipping from high altitude during trekking today as heavy rain in the area caused highly slippery conditions."

Another youth identified as Muneer Ahmad was accompanying Sahil when both met with an accident.

"Muneer sustained critical injuries and he has been admitted to Jehlum Valley Medical College hospital in Bemina locality of Srinagar city."

"These two youth had left on the trek early Monday morning, aiming to explore the scenic beauty of the area. However, as the day progressed, unexpected heavy rainfall created severe conditions on the trekking route, leading to the tragic accident," officials said.

After an unprecedented heatwave during the last two weeks and dry weather conditions during the last two months, intermittent heavy rains lashed different parts of the Valley on Monday bringing relief to the locals.

