Tremors felt in Manipur, Arunachal; no damage or casualties reported

Imphal/Itanagar, June 11 Two mild quakes, measuring 3.2 and 3.6 on the Richter scale, were felt in Imphal East District in Manipur and Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, on Wednesday, officials said.

Disaster Management officials of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh said there has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property due to these tremors.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data, the first tremor, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, struck in Manipur’s Imphal East district and adjoining areas, and it hit at a depth of 37 km below the surface.

The second termor of 3.6 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district and adjoining areas, and this quake hit at a depth of 5 km below the surface.

The two northeastern states were also struck by tremors on June 2. Arunachal Pradesh’s Lepa Rada district and Manipur’s Churachandpur district were hit by quakes on June 2, measuring 3.3 and 3.5 on the Richter scale, respectively.

On June 3, a mild tremor measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Three successive earthquakes, the strongest one being 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck Manipur’s two hilly districts -- Churachandpur and Noney -- in around nine hours on May 28. However, there was no report of loss of life or damage to property due to these three tremors.

Manipur’s Churachandpur district shares a border with Mizoram and Myanmar, where tremors strike frequently.

Last month (May), as per the NCS data, four northeastern states -- Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh -- recorded 20 quakes, mostly mild.

In May, Arunachal Pradesh witnessed seven quakes, followed by five in Manipur, four each in Assam and Meghalaya. Analysis of the NCS data found that more than one quake every week hit a northeastern state, with most tremors measuring 3 to 4 on the Richter scale.

Earthquakes are reasonably common in the mountainous northeastern region, comprising eight states, since the region falls in the sixth most earthquake-prone region in the world. Consecutive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, have kept the authorities worried and forced public and private builders to build quake-proof structures.

