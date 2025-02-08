Trends show end of AAP’s experimental politics: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, Feb 8 The era of experimental politics has ended with the AAP getting punished by the voters for corruption and misgovernance, BJP National Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday as trends showed that the BJP is set to form government in Delhi after a gap of 27 years.

He said the AAP’s negative politics and shallow tactics like ‘Yamuna poisoning’ have been rejected by the people.

The AAP inflicted pain and disease on the city with its misrule of over 10 years and now it has got a taste of its own medicine, he said.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said the voters have punished the party which failed to deliver.

Earlier, as early trends show a BJP lead, party leaders expressed confidence in securing a decisive victory while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the positive momentum.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, reacting to the trends, extended his gratitude to the people of Delhi. "We can see the blessings of the people of Delhi. We are fully confident that the way the people have given their support, the tally will remain the same till the end. With great humbleness, I extend my regards to the people of Delhi for the trends we are witnessing," he said.

BJP candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, attributed the trends to public dissatisfaction with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"This is the mandate of the people regarding Kejriwal's failure and his lies. The false promises he made over the past 10 years have been exposed. That is why the AAP will go, and the BJP will come in Delhi," he remarked.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasised the trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. "The trends have come in, but first and foremost, I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi, who have blessed the BJP. It is now clear that under PM Modi's leadership, there is complete trust in him. PM Modi's guarantee is unmatched anywhere in the country," he stated.

