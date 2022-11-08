Trial run of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train successfully conducted

The trial run of the 5th rake of Vande Bharat Express was successfully conducted on Monday from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Mysuru via KSR Bengaluru.

The trial run was conducted for familiarising the train operating crew with the working of the train set, route, signals and other safety parameters like Level Crossing Gates, block working, etc. and also to acquaint the onboard coach maintenance crew about the train interiors and various technical features of the train, read a press statement from Southern Railway.

The trial special Vande Bharat train departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central on Monday and reached Mysuru with stoppages at Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru. In the return direction, the trial run special departed from Mysuru Junction today and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central.

General Managers of South Western Railway and Southern Railway, Divisional Railway Managers of Chennai, Bangalore, and Mysore Divisions, other Senior Officials and Staff of Southern and South Western Railway were on the trial run.

The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, the first such indigenously-built high-speed rail in the southern part of India and the country's fifth.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

The government has dedicated significant efforts towards strengthening the 'Make in India' campaign, and Vande Bharat Express is one of the success stories.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor