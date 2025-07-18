Tribal Affairs Ministry, Coal India sign MoU to benefit education for tribal students

New Delhi, July 18 In a major step towards improving the quality of education for tribal students, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) and Coal India Ltd (CIL) have partnered to benefit tribal students in the state of Chhattisgarh.

CIL will support 68 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Chhattisgarh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which will benefit more than 28000 tribal students.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs establishes EMRS to impart quality education to ST children, thereby enabling them to avail of opportunities in higher and professional educational courses and gainful employment in various sectors. EMRS, in addition to imparting high-quality education, also takes care of their nutrition and overall health and development.

As of this date, there are 479 functional EMRS across the country. CIL has announced that it will support the Tribal Affairs Ministry under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and sanctioned Rs 10 crore.

This will include promotion of digital education by setting up computer labs, including the purchase of around 3,200 computers and 300 tablets, comprehensive mentorship for students and residential entrepreneurial boot camps (In IIT/IIM/NIT) for students. Keeping in mind the health hygiene of girl students, 1,200 sanitary napkin vending machines and 1,200 incinerators in schools and hostels would be established.

Through this comprehensive intervention, MoTA and CIL plan to ensure a modern and innovative learning environment in the EMRS and also to provide equal opportunities to students from disadvantaged sections of society.

This collaboration seeks to bridge educational gaps and open new avenues for tribal youth through digital education, career readiness and entrepreneurial mindset. It reflects the Government's broader efforts under the NEP 2020 framework to create equitable and inclusive educational opportunities for all sections of society.

It is worth noting here that the project will be implemented through the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC).

