Tribal Board case: K’taka SIT seized Rs 3.3 crore Lamborghini bought by key accused Varma

Bengaluru, July 12 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government to probe the irregularities in the tribal welfare Board, seized a Lamborghini worth Rs 3.3 crore in Hyderabad, purchased by Satyanarayana Varma, a key accused in the case.

The SIT sleuths tracking the money trail from the Board to fake accounts, found that Satyanarayana Varma, who had been arrested in the case, had paid Rs 3.3 crore to the luxury car dealer.

The SIT sleuths traced and seized the car and returned it to the dealer. They also recovered the money, sources said.

According to sources, Satyanarayana Varma, who is named as accused number 13, had made allegations against the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in a submission before the court.

He alleged that the CID was protecting the culprits and the officers were under pressure.

Satyanarayana Varma also told the court that after his arrest the authorities did not inform his family for four days.

He further requested the court to allow him to make a statement before it confidentially, in the absence of CID officers.

The submission was made when the CID produced him in court, sources revealed.

State BJP President, BY Vijayendra, had stated that Satyanarayana Varma had told the court that he was being threatened by the close aides of former Minister Nagendra.

"It is a serious charge. However the SIT has not dared to question former minister Nagendra to date," Vijayendra claimed.

The irregularities had come to light following the suicide of the Board’s senior officer Chandrasekaran, who left a note referring to the role of a minister.

At present, SIT, CBI and ED are probing the case and the ED arrested former minister B. Nagendra on Friday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor