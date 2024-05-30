Tribal corporation employee death case: K’taka BJP lays siege to CM’s residence

Karnataka BJP laid siege to the residence

Bengaluru, May 30 The Karnataka BJP laid siege to the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru On Thursday, demanding the resignation of Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Scheduled Tribe Welfare, B. Nagendra, over the suicide of Chandrasekaran P, the Superintendent of the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC).

Party workers, primarily affiliated to the BJP ST Morcha, demanded that Nagendra should resign over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 187 crore in the KMVSTDC. High drama ensued as the police prevented the BJP workers from entering the CM’s residence and detained them.

The workers raised slogans against the Congress government, branding it as anti-Dalit. They were dragged to police vans and taken away. Meanwhile, state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra visited the residence of Chandrasekaran in Shivamogga to console the bereaved family.

The family informed Vijayendra that officers had taken away a laptop and other articles from the house. Vijayendra alleged that the government had sent the officers to remove evidence from the residence of the deceased.

Commenting on the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that an investigation has been ordered into the death of Chandrasekaran. “It is said that money was transferred from the main account to other branches, and from there, it went to four other accounts. Until the investigation is completed, we can’t draw any conclusions,” he said.

Parameshwara stated, “It was claimed yesterday that Rs 187 crore was transferred, with Rs 93 crore distributed to individual accounts. Others claim it was Rs 83 crore. There should be evidence to prove the minister’s offence. They claim that the note states the minister gave oral instructions. This will be examined. Until the facts mentioned in the note are verified, it can’t be considered the truth.”

He added, “In some cases, such notes are found immediately; sometimes they are found later. There is evidence that some death notes are written after the deaths occur. In this context, the note will be probed, and its genuineness needs to be ascertained. Only then will the investigation proceed.”

When asked about the Congress party launching an agitation until former minister K.S. Eshwarappa resigned during the BJP’s rule after the suicide of a contractor, Parameshwara claimed there are no similarities between the two cases. Eshwarappa’s name was clearly mentioned in the suicide note, whereas in this case, no name is mentioned. If the probe reveals a name, it is a different matter, Parameshwara added.

Chandrashekaran P (52) allegedly committed suicide after writing a six-page statement in which he mentioned about the corruption in the corporation and a minister's involvement.

Acting on the complaint of Chandrashekaran's wife, a case has been lodged against KMVSTDC Managing Director J. G. Padmanabh, accountant Parashurama Durgannanavar, and Union Bank Manager Suchismitha Ravul.

Amid the demand for the resignation of B. Nagendra, the government has handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Chandrashekaran mentioned the torture and humiliation he had undergone for questioning the illegal transactions.

The family claims that Chandrashekaran had come under tremendous pressure following the transfer of money without his knowledge.

He also did not know about the bank account to which the money was transferred. The bank authorities have denied providing information about the transaction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor