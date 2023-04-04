Tribal lynching case: Kerala Court finds 14 accused guilty, 2 acquitted

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], April 4 : A court in Kerala's Palakkad on Tuesday found guilty 14 people accused in the 2018 lynching to death of Madhu, a tribal youth from Attappady.

The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention Act) at Mannarkad acquitted two people- the fourth and the 11th accused- in the case. A total of 16 people were accused of Madhu's murder.

The 14 accused persons were found guilty under Section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Act. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Wednesday.

Madhu's mother and sister have said that they will appeal the court's decision to acquit two persons.

"All the 16 accused should be punished. We will appeal to the court", the family said. They also added that they have been receiving threats.

Madhu was beaten to death by a mob at Attappady in Palakkad district on February 22, 2018. He was allegedly tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest and accused him of serial theft.

He was also paraded on road with his hands tied up and later handed over to the police. Even though the police admitted him to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead soon after at the hospital. According to Madhu's family, he suffered from mental illnesses.

The police submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet on the case before the court. There were 127 witnesses in the case out of which 24 witnesses changed statements. The trial was completed by March 10.

