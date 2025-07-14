Tribal organisations march to Raj Bhavan, demand implementation of PESA Act in Jharkhand

Ranchi, July 14 Several tribal organisations marched to the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday, demanding the immediate implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, commonly known as the PESA Act, in Jharkhand.

Protesters, including members of the Central Sarna Committee and other tribal groups, walked nearly 120 km from Gumla to Ranchi to voice their concern.

After staging a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan, they submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

Speaking at the protest, Bablu Munda, president of the Central Sarna Committee, expressed disappointment over the state government's inaction.

“Despite having a tribal Chief Minister, the government has continuously ignored the demands of the tribal community. In fact, exploitation and encroachment on tribal lands, forests, and water sources have increased during this tenure,” he alleged.

“Our demand is clear -- the Governor must ensure implementation of the PESA Act to safeguard the culture, religion, and constitutional rights of tribals,” Munda added.

Social activist Nisha Bhagat, who also joined the demonstration, stressed that Jharkhand, being a Fifth Schedule state, is constitutionally obligated to implement the PESA Act.

“The Act was passed by Parliament in 1996. Even after more than 25 years, it remains unimplemented in Jharkhand. Due to religious conversions and systemic neglect, tribals are being deprived of their rightful protections,” she said.

Warning of more drastic steps, she added: “If the government does not respond, tribal society may be forced to take extreme steps, including self-immolation.”

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi also criticised the state government, accusing it of deliberately stalling the implementation of the law for political reasons.

“If PESA is implemented, Gram Sabhas will be empowered -- they’ll decide land ownership, and this will prevent illegal land grabbing and infiltration, especially from Bangladesh. The ruling party fears this will affect their vote bank, which is why they’re not implementing it,” Marandi claimed.

Tribal organisations have warned that if their demands are not met, they will intensify their agitation and launch a statewide movement.

