Tribal Pride Day: Woman Cricketer Kranti Gaud receives Rs 1 crore cheque from MP CM

Jabalpur, Nov 15 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Kranti Gaud, who was part of the Indian women's cricket team that won its maiden World Cup for the country earlier this month in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister had announced to provide financial assistance to Kranti Gaud during a meeting at his office last week in Bhopal. It was decided that a cheque of Rs 1 crore will be given to her on the occasion Janjatiya Gaurv Divas programme.

Chief Minister Yadav had then also announced the construction of a cricket stadium in Chhatarpur and assured to address her father's suspension from the Madhya Pradesh police.

Kranti's father, Munna Singh Gaud, a police constable, has been under suspension since 2011-12, reportedly for alleged negligence during election duty.

Women cricketer Gaud, who belongs to the Tribal community from Chhatarpur district in Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh, received the award on the 150th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and Tribal icon Birsa Munda, being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

Notably, on November 2, at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, Kranti Gaud helped India defend 299 to crush South Africa by 52 runs and claim the maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

Kranti’s tournament haul – nine wickets in eight matches at 40.11, capped by a Player-of-the-Match haul of three against Pakistan – had already etched her name in history. But this wasn’t mere back patting.

Before inaugurating the state-level Tribal Pride Day event in Jabalpur, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a similar programme in Alirajpur, one of the tribal dominated districts in Madhya Pradesh and remembered legendary Birsa Munda and other Tribal heroes.

While addressing the event in Alirajpur, the Chief Minister also remembered revolutionary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was born in Alirajpur in 1906.

