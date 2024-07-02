Tribal welfare Board scam: K’taka BJP to protest at CM’s house on July 3

Bengaluru, July 2 The Karnataka BJP has decided to lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru on July 3 over the handling of the multi-crore tribal welfare Board case.

The BJP will demand the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah over the issue.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka stated on Tuesday that former minister B. Nagendra was being made a scapegoat in the scam, and by making him resign, an attempt was being made to protect political heavyweights.

"Until the scam is taken to its logical conclusion and CM Siddaramaiah resigns, the BJP won't stop agitating," Ashoka emphasised.

"On July 3, I, along with state President BY Vijayendra and party workers, will lay siege to the CM's residence. The protest march will begin at 9:30 A.M. from Kumara Krupa Guest House and will culminate at the CM's residence," Ashoka stated.

"CM Siddaramaiah is directly involved in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board's multi-crore scandal. He should tender his resignation, taking moral responsibility.

“If CM Siddaramaiah doesn't resign, the agitation will grow stronger. The role of former minister B. Nagendra is minuscule. CM Siddaramaiah is directly behind the scandal. It's impossible for the Rs 187 crore scam to occur without CM Siddaramaiah's knowledge," Ashoka stated.

“CM Siddaramaiah handed over the money to Rahul Gandhi and company to save his chair," Ashoka alleged.

Ashoka alleged that the money was also transferred into fake IT companies' bank accounts.

"Authorities have seized Rs 14 crore from the accused and Rs 10 crore from bank accounts. Will the rest of the money come from CM Siddaramaiah's pockets or the Congress party's account? The lost money belongs to Dalits. The government needs to answer how they will recover the money," Ashoka stated.

He questioned, "Where did the rest of the money go? Has it been looted away? The Board's money was deposited into hundreds of accounts of gold shops, liquor shops, and other establishments in Telangana at the end of March. Why is the government hesitant to hand over the case to the CBI?

“Is the fear of getting exposed regarding the connection of the scandal and elections in Telangana stopping CM Siddaramaiah?"

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not questioned minister Nagendra yet. The police have not questioned CM Siddaramaiah who holds the finance department,” Ashoka stated.

