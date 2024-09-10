Tribal welfare scam: Karnataka BJP demands dismissal of Congress Ballari MP

Bengaluru, Sep 10 The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of Ballari Congress MP E. Tukaram after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet revealed that Rs 21 crore of the Tribal Welfare Board was utilised by the grand old party in Lok Sabha polls to win the seat.

Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) N. Ravi Kumar, speaking to media persons at the BJP's state office, said that the ED has clearly stated in its chargesheet that Rs 21 crore from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, meant for Dalits, was spent to win the Ballari election.

He urged the Election Commission of India to dismiss Tukaram as the Member of Parliament.

Ravi Kumar stated, "The Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board case is an inter-state corruption scam."

"The ED's chargesheet indicates that jailed former minister B. Nagendra played a key role in the Rs 187 crore scam," he said.

"However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar did not mention Nagendra's name and gave him a clean chit. It only mentioned the names of two officers," Ravi Kumar said.

He accused the state government of "using" the SIT to protect the former minister, stating that without government intervention and support, the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scam could not have occurred.

Responding to a question, he pointed out that the SIT is working to "cover-up" the scam, which is unacceptable.

He further mentioned that people have doubts regarding the SIT investigation and chargesheet.

Tukaram defeated BJP leader B. Sriramulu in the Lok Sabha election from Ballari.

"The NIA has released a report indicating that terrorists initially targeted the Karnataka BJP state office, 'Jagannath Bhavan'. Their first target was to blow up Jagannath Bhavan, but after failing to do so, they bombed the Rameshwaram Cafe," Ravi Kumar said.

"What is the state police intelligence division doing?" he asked. What is the use of a bus with policemen parked in the vicinity of BJP headquarters for 24 hours?" Ravi Kumar asked.

