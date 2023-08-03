Tribal woman abducted, raped for 6 months in Indore

Bhopal, Aug 3 A tribal woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that she was abducted by three men around six months ago and raped repeatedly.

The woman, a resident of Bhagor village, alleged that she was abducted from her house and confined to an isolated place for the last six months.

In an FIR lodged at Kishanganj police station on Wednesday, she further alleged that the accused raped and tortured her physically.

According to Kishanganj police station in-charge, the victim has named three men.

"We have registered a case on the basis of the woman's statement and further investigation is underway. Search operation to nab the three accused mentioned in FIR has also started," Kuldeep Khatri, in-charge of Kishanganj police station said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor