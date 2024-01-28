Tribal youth in MP's Ratlam commits suicide after cop's misbehaviour, protests at police station

Bhopal, Jan 28 Tribals at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam protested at a police station for hours on Sunday with the body of 22-year-old youth, who allegedly committed suicide after a policeman misbehaved with him.

As per information, on Friday, a policeman, during night patrolling on Friday, allegedly slapped the tribal youth, identified as Ganesh, a resident of Chhavani Bhabhar in Ratlam.

Upset with the treatment he received from the policeman for no mistake of his, Ganesh hanged himself to death on Friday night, the tribals said.

The next morning, villagers assembled at Bajana police station and demanded action against the policeman who beat up the youth unnecessarily. Local MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar also joined the protesters and demanded justice for the aggrieved family.

After spending hours at the police station in the cold, the tribals went back to their village with assurances from the senior police officials.

However, they came back on Sunday and staged a protest with putting the body of Ganesh on a table at the police station. They insisted that the body will be cremated at the police station only as he died because of the police.

However, senior police officials convinced the tribals, assuring them that an investigation would be conducted to find out as to why the policeman had slapped the tribal youth, and subsequently, action would be taken on the matter.

During the protest, tribals also demanded that all staff of Bajana police station should be replaced.

The district administration has given a cheque of Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the deceased’s family.

Tribals subsequently returned to their village and cremated the youth’s body on Sunday evening.

IANS has learned that the policeman, who has slapped the tribal youth, has been suspended till the investigation is completed.

