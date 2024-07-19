Tribals who converted to Christianity should not get reservation: Rajasthan MLA

Jaipur, July 19 The issue of reservation to the tribal community echoed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday at a time when tribals from four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra -- gathered at Mangarh Dham in Banswara demanding a separate Bhil Pradesh.

During a discussion, Pindwara Abu MLA Samaram Garasiya, who belongs to the tribal community, said that those tribals who have converted to Christianity should not get the benefit of schemes meant for the tribal community.

"I come from a tribal area... many tribals have converted their religion and become Christians, this should be investigated," he said, adding that those tribals who do not consider themselves Hindus should not get the benefit of reservation.

The MLA also said that "every tribal is Hindu" and those, who do not consider themselves Hindus, should be removed from the list of tribals.

Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena also said in the House that people who change their religion should not get the benefit of reservation.

