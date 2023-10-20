Tribunal set up to adjudicate valid cause for declaring NLFT, ATTF 'unlawful associations' under UAPA

New Delhi, Oct 20 A tribunal set up by the Centre will adjudicate whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) as "unlawful associations" under Unlawful Activities of (Prevention) Act.

In a notification issued on Thursday night, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes 'The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal' consisting of Justice Manish Choudhury, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) as Unlawful Association."

The development comes almost 15 days after the MHA on October 3 declared the NLFT, ATTF and all of their factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful associations for a period of five years.

In its October 3 notification, the MHA had said its move came after it considered that the NLFT, the ATTF and their factions' professed aim was to establish an independent nation by the secession of Tripura from India through armed struggle in alliance with other armed secessionist organisations of Tripura and to incite indigenous people of Tripura for such secession.

It had also said that it was also observed that the NLFT and the ATTF have been engaging in "subversive and violent activities", thereby undermining the authority of the government and spreading terror and violence among the people for achieving their objectives.

Besides, it had also alleged that the two groups were also maintaining close nexus with other unlawful associations of North East with the aim of mobilising their support.

The two organisations and their factions in pursuance of their aims and objectives in the recent past engaged in violent and unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the October 3 notification read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor