Tributes paid to tribal warrior Kumaram Bheem on death anniversary

Hyderabad, Oct 7 Rich tributes were paid to legendary tribal martyr Kumaram Bheem on his 85th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Adivasis from various parts of Telangana and other States, including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, are visiting Jodeghat village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to pay homage to the memorial of the Gond leader.

A local public holiday has been declared for all the government and private schools and colleges located in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday on the occasion of Kumram Bheem’s death anniversary.

The anniversary is being observed in all districts and mandal headquarters in erstwhile Adilabad district to the tribal warrior who sacrificed his life fighting for 'Jal, Jangal and Zameen (water, forest, land)' rights of tribal people.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, ministers and leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Jagruthi paid tributes to tribal leader Kumaram Bheem on his death anniversary.

The Chief Minister recalled that the great leader fought for the rights of tribals.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Seethakka posted her tributes on ‘X’. “On this sacred Vardhanti of Komaram Bheem garu, let us honor the eternal rebel who ignited the flames of Adivasi pride with his unyielding cry: "Jal, Jangal, Zameen!" His sacrifice for water, forest, and land inspires us to fight exploitation and reclaim our roots. Jai Bhim!,” wrote Seethakka.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao stated that the tribal warrior fought for the existence of tribals, for the rights of the people. He said Kumaram Bheem’s spirit of struggle is also embedded in the Telangana movement. “We are proud that during the BRS regime, the Asifabad district was named after Kumram Bheem, a beautiful memorial garden was established in Jodeghat, and an Adivasi Bhavan was constructed in the name of Kumram Bheem in Hyderabad,” said the former minister.

BRS leader and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar paid tributes to the revolutionary tribal leader. He said Kumaram Bheem led a guerrilla war for existence and self-respect, and united all tribals with the slogan of Jal, Jangal, Zameen. The tribal warrior took on the Asaf Jahi Army for imposing tax on cattle herders.

“Let us fight with the inspiration of Kumaram Bheem for our existence and self-respect to protect our rights. Let us resist the thieves who seize our lands, send our tribal children to jail, orchestrate attacks on our daughters through forest officials, and plunder our lands in the name of tribals. Let us carry forward the ideals of that great soul,” posted Praveen Kumar.

Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha said that Kumaram Bheem was a hero who fought throughout his life for the tribal rights with the slogan of ‘Jal, Jungle and Zameen’.

She recalled that the Telangana movement was carried forward with his slogans and spirit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor