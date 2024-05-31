Trichy Elephant Rehabilitation Center Implements Overhead Foggers to Beat Summer Heat, Keeps Jumbos Cool and Comfortable (Watch)

In a proactive measure to combat the scorching summer temperatures, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has implemented overhead foggers at the Trichy Elephant Rehabilitation Center. This innovative initiative, spearheaded by DFO Trichy Kritiga and Veterinarian Dr. Kalaivanan, has successfully lowered the ambient temperature within the center by 3 to 5°C compared to the outside environment. This strategic move ensures the well-being and comfort of the resident elephants, marking a commendable achievement in conservation efforts.

Watch:

To beat the heat stress this summer, over head foggers have been installed at the Trichy Elephant rehabilitation center by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, bringing the temp down by 3 to 5°C than the outside atmospheric temperature keeping our jumbos cool and comfortable. Well… pic.twitter.com/OOFc3gWGpA — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 31, 2024

The Elephant Rehabilitation and Rescue Centre (ERRC) in Tiruchirapalli, situated in the Marama Reddy Palayam area, commonly referred to as MR Palayam, lies within a reserve forest approximately 35 kilometers from the city. Positioned along the Trichy-Chennai highway, ERRC serves as a vital sanctuary for elephants in need of rehabilitation and care.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided a glimmer of hope for Delhi residents by predicting light rain and thunderstorms on Friday, May 31st. This forecast comes as a welcome relief for the national capital, which has been grappling with relentless heatwave conditions. Temperatures have persistently soared above 45 degrees Celsius in recent days, making the prospect of cooler weather and precipitation a much-needed respite.

