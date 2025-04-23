'Tried To Take Away Gun': Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Attends Funeral of Syed Haider Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday participated in the funeral prayers of a pony ride operator who was killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam. The CM also interacted with the family members of the deceased, Syed Adil Hussain, Shah, at Hapatnar in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and assured them of all support.

"What can be said? I condemn this, I express my condolences. The tourists had come to have a good time, they died. A poor labourer had left home to earn, he died. I have heard that he tried to confront the militants, tried to snatch the gun, then he was attacked. We will have to take care of the family members. We are with them and help them," the chief minister said.

VIDEO | Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) attends the funeral of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed in Pahalgam terror attack.



(Full video available on PTI Videos)

Syed Adil was the only local person killed in the attack in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist resort on Tuesday in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were massacred.