Trinamool accuses Suvendu Adhikari of spreading fake news on senior cops

Kolkata, March 23 The Trinamool Congress on Saturday filed a complaint with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, accusing the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, of spreading fake news through social media about the posting of senior police officers.

In the complaint, the ruling party accused Adhikari of posting “false”, “unverified”, and “baseless’ statements by publishing a list of some top police officers who, he claimed, were not from the India Police Service (IPS) cadre.

The Trinamool has also claimed that the statements were a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct, as it requested the CEO to direct Adhikari to refrain from making such posts in the future.

It also demanded immediate action against Adhikari for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The ruling party also requested the CEO to immediately direct Adhikari to remove the post from his X handle.

The West Bengal Police too have referred to the post by Adhikari on their official X handle, calling it a "distortion of facts".

“The claims made in the attached tweet are false and misleading. All procedural norms have been maintained in adherence to the MHA rules,” the police said.

