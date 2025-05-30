Trinamool appoints Chandrima Bhattacharya as party’s legal cell head for West Bengal

Kolkata, May 30 Trinamool Congress, on Friday, announced the replacement of the head of the party’s Legal Cell for West Bengal, dropping the current occupant of the chair, Moloy Ghatak, who is the state’s Labour and Law Minister.

Ghatak has been replaced by the state Minister of State for Finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya, who is an advocate by profession.

“Chandrima Bhattacharya has been appointed as the Chairperson of the AITC Legal Cell for the state of West Bengal. The names of the full committee of the Legal Cell will be announced later. We wish her the very best in her endeavours,” said Trinamool.

The appointment of Bhattacharya as the Legal Cell Head has raised eyebrows in the political circles of the state since she is already heading Trinamool Congress’s Women’s Cell for West Bengal as the Chairperson.

In addition, Chandrima Bhattacharya is holding the twin ministerial portfolios in the state Finance and Home departments as the Minister of State.

Bhattacharya had always been known as an extremely close confidant of the Chief Minister, and probably that is why she had been assigned a number of important and organisational assignments time and again.

She had also represented Trinamool Congress at national-level delegations.

She was also made the junior Law Minister in October 2012, and then promoted as a cabinet minister and given independent charge of the Law and Judicial Department in the state government in November 2012.

Bhattacharya holds an LL.B (1976) degree from the University of Calcutta. She was also a practising advocate in the Calcutta High Court till the 2011 elections.

She had been elected a Member of the Legislative Assembly on Trinamool Congress ticket from Dum Dum Uttar in 2011 and 2021 and from Kanthi Dakshin in 2017.

