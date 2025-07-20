Trinamool burning midnight oil for opposition unity against SIR in different states

Kolkata, July 20 Trinamool Congress is making all-out efforts to unite the opposition bloc INDIA's allies in raising a cohesive opposition to the Special Intensive Review (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which started in Bihar and is scheduled in West Bengal soon.

Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee said this in his address at the virtual meeting of all the INDIA bloc allies on Saturday, sources in Trinamool Congress said.

In his address, party sources said, Banerjee said, "40 lakh voters were added between the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the Maharashtra Assembly elections to ensure the BJP's victory."

"Our general secretary pointed out that after playing the same tricks now in Bihar, the next target is West Bengal, which is going for Assembly elections next year. He pointed out that an orchestrated attempt is underway to delete the names of genuine voters in West Bengal from the voters' list. Thereafter, he stressed the unity of the INDIA bloc allies to raise a cohesive opposition to the special intensive review," said a senior leader of the party.

According to him, in the meeting, Banerjee also suggested that all the INDIA bloc allies should raise questions regarding the recent Pahalgam incident of tourists being killed by terrorists.

"Banerjee argued that when it was clear that intelligence failure was the main reason behind the ghastly massacre, why the Union government extended the tenure of the Director of the Intelligence Bureau," the Trinamool Congress leader said.

He also stressed that all the INDIA bloc allies should raise the question on the floor of the Parliament on "why Indians had to depend on US President Donald Trump's social media account to get updates on the tensions between India and Pakistan in the post-Pahalgam scenario".

He also said that the opposition allies should raise the question of "why Pegasus software is being used against the opposition when the same could have been used to curb terrorism".

