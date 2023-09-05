Trinamool Congress distances from Nusrat Jahan over ED’s summons

Kolkata, Sep 5 As Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday issued summons to actress-turned politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan, the ruling party leadership has started distancing themselves with the MP.

The summon, to Jahan, was issued on her past association as a director with a shady financial entity duping senior citizens of several crores of rupees promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Roy said that only Jahan is competent to give reply in the matter. “There is nothing to comment on behalf of the party,” Roy said.

No other leader of the ruling party is even willing to field any question in the matter while there were no comment from Jahan as well.

Besides Jahan, Rakesh Singh, another director of the said corporate entity 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited Rakesh Singh, have also been summoned by the ED. Both have been asked to be present at the central agency’s central government office (CGO) Complex office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on September 12.

In August this year, when the complaint was filed against the same company thus surfacing the name of the actress- turned politician, her husband Yash Dasgupta expressed confidence that his wife will never be summoned by ED since there is no merit in the allegations against her.

“The allegations of corruption involving crores of rupees are baseless. I am sure that ED will not summon her,” Dasgupta said August 5. However, after the ED had issued the notice to Jahan, Dasgupta too had remained incommunicado.

