Trinamool Congress seeks fresh permission from Delhi Police for protests

Kolkata, Sep 7 The Trinamool Congress has submitted a fresh application to the Delhi Police seeking permission to hold protests in the national capital on October 2-3 against the Centre for holding back funds for West Bengal government.

In its application, the Trinamool Congress mentioned that they want to organise theprotest demonstrations at the Jantar Mantar, Krishi Bhawan and the official residence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

Last month, the Delhi Police denied permission to the West Bengal ruling partyto conduct marathon protest demonstrations at the Ramlila Maidan from September 30 to October 4.

The main rally was supposed to be on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were supposed to be present at the main rally on October 2.

The Trinamool Congress had accused the Delhi Police of denying the permission under political pressure from BJP.

