Trinamool constitutes disciplinary committees to enforce internal discipline

Kolkata, Nov 26 Trinamool Congress has constituted disciplinary committees to enforce strict internal discipline within the party.

The decision was taken at the national working committee meeting of Trinamool Congress that was conducted at the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata on Monday.

According to the party spokesman and the West Bengal minister of state for finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya, the three layers will be parliamentary, legislative and internal party organisational.

“If there is any complaint against any member of the party, any leader will be served a notice which the member concerned will have to reply to within a reasonable period. Three consecutive show-cause notices to any members which remained unanswered might lead to suspension of that leader,” Bhattacharya said.

The five members of the parliamentary disciplinary committee are Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O’Brien and Nadimul Haque, the first three being Lok Sabha members and the other two being Rajya Sabha members.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that at the national working committee meeting, it was also decided that no single spokesman would speak on any subject to the media persons. Rather, there will be separate spokespersons for separate subjects.

On national politics, the main spokespersons will be the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Kirti Azad, Derek O’Brien, Sagarika Ghosh, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, and Sushmita Dev, all being members of Parliament.

State Commerce & Industry Minister Sashi Panja and the newly elected party Lok Sabha member Partha Bhowmik will speak on industry-related matters. Chandrima Bhattacharya and the former state minister Amit Mitra will speak on finance-related matters.

Similarly, there will be separate spokespersons for other subjects like tribal affairs, north Bengal affairs, tear gardens and assembly affairs, confirmed a member of the state cabinet who was present at the meeting.

At the same time, five new members were elected to the national working committee on Monday. They are party Lok Sabha members Kalyan Bandopadhyay and Mala Roy, West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Bandopadhyay and state ministers Manas Ranjan Bhunia and Javed Ahmed Khan.

