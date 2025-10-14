Trinamool Councillor arrested for extortion using fake letter signed by Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 14 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Councillor and former Ghatal municipality Chairman, Bivas Chandra Ghosh, was arrested by the police on Tuesday on charges of extortion using a fake letter signed by party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

A letter signed by Abhishek Banerjee was circulating on the social media.

The former Ghatal Municipality chairman in West Midnapore district was spreading the fake letter on social media to assert his power.

He was also allegedly asking for money from various people by using the letter.

According to the police, the fake letter also came to their notice.

It was written in the letter signed by Abhishek Banerjee that Bivas Chandra Ghosh is being appointed as the Trinamool Congress' West Midnapore district Chairman at the instructions of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Following this letter, several people filed complaints of extortion against Bivas Chandra Ghosh at the Ghatal police station.

They alleged that the Trinamool Congress Councillor has taken lakhs of rupees from several people.

Based on their complaint, the police arrested the Councillor.

An officer of the West Midnapore district police said, "Bivas Chandra Ghosh was questioned on the basis of the complaint. After that, he was arrested on Tuesday. He will be produced before the Ghatal court on Wednesday. All the allegations against the accused are being investigated."

Meanwhile, the district Trinamool leadership has received a jolt over the arrest of the Councillor.

The President of the party's Ghatal district organisation, Ajit Maity said, "He has fallen into a bad circle. He cannot forge a letter from the party's top leadership. If he has done this then the administration will take appropriate action. If the party had appointed anyone to any post of the organisation, then that information would have reached the district leadership as well. He should not have done this. This will paint the party's image in poor light."

