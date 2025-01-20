Trinamool councillor murder case: Bengal Police arrest man in Bihar's Purnea

Kolkata, Jan 20 The West Bengal Police have arrested a contract killer and a sharpshooter from neighbouring Bihar in connection with the brutal murder of Dulal Sarkar a.k.a. Babla, a Trinamool Congress councillor from ward number 22 of English Bazar Municipality in Malda district on January 2.

The man, identified as Md Asrar (22), was arrested late Sunday night from his residence in Purnea district of Bihar. He is the eighth arrest made in the case.

The main brain behind the murder of Sarkar, as identified and arrested by the state police is Narendra Nath Tiwari, Trinamool Congress’ Malda town president and the party’s Hindi cell chief for the entire district.

The arrest of Tiwari revealed the massive factional infighting within Trinamool Congress in different pockets in the state, especially in Malda district.

Chaitali Sarkar, the widow of the deceased ruling party councillor, has continued with her claim that more influential brains are involved in the murder of her husband whose names are yet to surface.

Tiwari had, however, claimed that he had been a victim of conspiracy. However, the chairman of English Bazar Municipality, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury had claimed that Tiwari was determined to assassinate Babla for a long time.

“There was some sort of personal rivalry between Babla and Tiwari for a long time. Earlier too, Tiwari had threatened Babla of dire consequences. I doubt that in all probability contract killers were hired by Tiwari to assassinate Babla,” Chowdhury claimed earlier.

On the day of the murder, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the district police responsible for not being able to prevent the murder of Sarkar. Soon after the news of Sarkar’s murder surfaced on January 2, the Chief Minister said that the tragedy took place due to the lackadaisical approach of the district police superintendent.

“Previously Babla used to get security cover which was later withdrawn. So there are surely lapses on the part of the police. Babla was with me from the beginning,” the Chief Minister said on the day of the murder.

Sarkar was attacked on January 2 morning while standing at a busy crossing in the area. Three helmet-clad assailants arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them opened fire. The first two bullets missed, but the third struck Sarkar in the head. He was immediately rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital where he died.

