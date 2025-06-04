Trinamool criticises PM Modi over child labour abuse in Gujarat

Kolkata, June 4 Trinamool Congress, on Wednesday, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over a purported abuse of a child labourer in the Prime Minister’s native state of Gujarat.

Trinamool Congress attached two pictures of the child labourer who was reportedly abused in Gujarat recently on X.

“In PM @narendramodi’s Double Engine state Gujarat, child labour is not only perpetuated but also accompanied by dehumanising treatment!” the statement from Trinamool Congress read.

Trinamool has also revealed the identity of the victim of the child labourer, although in the picture attached to the statement, his face was blurred.

“Ganesh Durlabh, a young child from Kalna, was forced to work in a jewellery factory in Gujarat, where he was brutally assaulted, resulting in severe injuries and lasting trauma. In their contempt for Bengal, @BJP4India is openly condoning these heinous acts against our people,” it said.

Trinamool Congress claimed that the West Bengal government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking all necessary measures to ensure his well-being and safety.

“The BJP is Bangla Birodhi (anti-Bengal),” it said.

Last week, while in Alipurduar district, the Prime Minister had criticised the West Bengal government over the law and order situation.

The Prime Minister launched a scathing attack against the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress on various issues like corruption, law and order situation, and the alleged atrocities on Hindus in minority-dominated districts like Murshidabad and Malda.

The Prime Minister had specially dealt with the issue of the common people of West Bengal being allegedly deprived because of the rampant corruption by Trinamool Congress leaders.

--IANS

