Trinamool delegation heads to Tripura a day after party office vandalised

Kolkata, Oct 8 A six-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation left for Tripura on Wednesday morning, a day after miscreants vandalised the party’s office in Agartala.

Before departing, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh strongly condemned the attack and blamed the BJP for the incident.

“Earlier, our leaders were attacked -- even Abhishek Banerjee’s car was vandalised in Agartala in 2021. The past experience has been terrible. Now again, our workers are being threatened in various ways. We are ready to face any consequence, but in a democracy, such attacks in the presence of police must be protested and resisted peacefully,” Ghosh said.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh, who is part of the delegation, claimed that the recent attack on BJP leaders in north Bengal was not the handiwork of TMC workers but of “enraged common people”.

“Our party office was attacked in retaliation. But our workers were not involved in the assault on the BJP MP. Today, it is our duty to stand by our colleagues in Tripura,” she added.

According to reports, a group of miscreants attacked the TMC office in Agartala on Tuesday, damaging property, tearing party flags and banners, and assaulting workers. The police reportedly tried to intervene but failed to prevent the vandalism. TMC has alleged that the BJP was behind the attack.

In a statement on social media, the party said: “BJP-ruled Tripura has become a theatre of terror where political violence has turned into a tool of governance. What happened in Agartala is a perfect example of the social and political degeneration of the BJP. Its workers vandalised and looted our office while the police stood by as silent spectators. This is part of a deliberate campaign of terror to suppress opposition voices and erase democracy.”

The delegation -- comprising Pratima Mandal, Saayoni Ghosh, Sushmita Dev, Birbaha Hansda, Kunal Ghosh, and Sudeep Raha -- will visit Agartala to meet affected party workers, assess the situation, and formally take up the matter with the state administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor