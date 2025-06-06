Trinamool demands Vijayvargiya's resignation from MP cabinet over his 'short dress' remarks

Kolkata, June 6 Trinamool Congress on Friday demanded the immediate resignation of senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Urban Development, Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs, Kailash Vijayvargiya from the state cabinet over his remarks disapproving of women wearing short outfits asserting that such a trend is a foreign concept of beauty and not aligned with Indian tradition.

West Bengal minister of state for finance (independent charge) and the chief of Trinamool Congress’s women’s cell in West Bengal, Chandrima Bhattacharya, told media persons on Friday that nothing better could be expected from a leader like Vijayvargiya.

“We condemn the remarks made by him. We hope that his party leadership will review how justified his remarks about women were. But we demand his immediate resignation from the Madhya Pradesh cabinet. He is not anyone to decide which dress a woman would choose for herself,” Bhattacharya said.

On Friday, All India Trinamool Congress also issued a statement in a post on X, claiming that such “regressive| comments on women have become a standard practice for the BJP leaders who are basically “Nari-Birodhi” (anti-women).

“The usual suspects are at it again! MISOGYNY, PATRIARCHY, and outright DISRESPECT towards women have become a hallmark of #NariBirodhiBJP,” the statement from Trinamool Congress read.

In the statement, the Trinamool Congress also raised the question of whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed with the comments made by Vijayvargiya.

A six-time legislator and a member of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Vijayvargiya on Thursday emphasised that in Indian culture, women are regarded as a form of Goddess and should dress in a manner that reflects grace and dignity.

He also drew an analogy between speech length and clothing, referencing a Western saying that equates a leader who speaks less with a woman who wears less.

He dismissed this notion, reaffirming his belief that women should dress modestly, reflecting their status as the embodiment of divinity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor