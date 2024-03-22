Trinamool flags ‘Log Sabha’ portal launched by Raj Bhavan with ECI

Kolkata, March 22 The Trinamool Congress on Friday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose of "acting beyond his constitutional jurisdiction" and "running a parallel election-monitoring system" in the state.

In its complaint filed with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the Trinamool referred to a new 'Log Sabha' portal launched by the Raj Bhavan where the common voters can register their grievances about the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Trinamool claimed that opening a separate portal by the Raj Bhavan is akin to running a parallel arrangement to those already established by the ECI.

In its 12-page complaint, the ruling party of West Bengal urged the poll panel to adopt steps so that the portal run by the Raj Bhavan is stopped immediately.

On March 18, the Raj Bhavan announced the launch of the portal, which has a dedicated email -- logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com -- through which any voter in the state can directly register their grievances.

Besides registering their complaints, the voters can also make necessary suggestions if they wish to. A nodal officer has also been appointed to monitor the complaints and the suggestions received.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor