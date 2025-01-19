Trinamool govt in Bengal patronising Rohingya infiltrators: Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, Jan 19 A day after three Rohingya infiltrators, including two women and a man, were nabbed by the city police in Kolkata, Union Minister of State for DoNER and BJP West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government of patronising them to stabilise their dedicated vote bank in the state.

"There are several pockets in the state, including the outskirts of the state capital of Kolkata, mainly adjacent to the fisheries, where these Rohingya infiltrators have established their settlements receiving the patronage of the ruling party and the local administration. They even attack people trying to take photographs of their illegal settlements," Union Majumdar told media persons here.

He also said that the Border Security Force (BSF) battalions in the state would have to be on alert to prevent such illegal infiltrators from entering the state and endangering the lives of the citizens.

Three Rohingyas, who were arrested at the busy Sealdah station in central Kolkata on Saturday, were Nur Fatema, Sabu Panekar and Abdul Rahman. Both the women are below 18 years of age.

All of them were related and hailed from Myanmar's Rakhine province. All entered India illegally without a visa and other related documents. Before illegally entering India, they were sheltered at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

On interrogation, Abdul Rahman admitted that they illegally entered India by paying Rs 20,000 each.

Rahman also admitted that their destination was Jammu and Kashmir where they had some prior acquaintances.

He admitted that they illegally entered India through one of the porous borders in West Bengal and reached Sealdah station by train on Saturday morning, where they were nabbed.

Although, he told the police that they were going to Jammu and Kashmir in search of livelihood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor