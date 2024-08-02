Trinamool leader, brother sent to 10-day ED custody in ration distribution case

Kolkata, Aug 2 A special PMLA court on Friday remanded a Trinamool Congress leader and his brother, who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, to 10-day ED custody.

Anisur Rahaman a.k.a. Bidesh, a Trinamool block president in North 24 Parganas district, and his brother Alif Nur a.k.a. Mukul were arrested by the ED on Friday morning after a marathon raid that began on Thursday and went on for over 14 hours.

The duo was presented before a special PMLA court, where the agency counsel presented details of their modus operandi for irregularities in the ration distribution case using the PG High Tech Rice Mill.

According to the ED counsel, the two brothers received Rs 45 crore from the state government in phases to procure rice from the farmers. However, they subsequently showed procurement from 'fake' farmers in the guise of the employees of the rice mill.

The ED counsel also claimed that the duo used to regularly pay hefty amounts to former Food & Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who is currently in jail in connection with the ration distribution case.

The ED counsel told the court that during a raid at the PG High Tech Rice Mill last Tuesday, the agency officials seized several incriminating documents related to the case along with cash worth Rs 13 lakh.

Notably, Bidesh and Mukul are cousins of businessman Bakibur Rahaman, who was the first person to be arrested in the ration distribution case.

