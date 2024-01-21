Trinamool leader demands ‘special facilities’ from prison authorities

Kolkata, Jan 21 Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Madhya, accused in multi-crore ration distribution case, and remanded to judicial custody till February 3 by a special court of PMLA has asked for 'special facilities' from the prison authorities.

Sources said that on his very first night at Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata, he flooded the prison officials with a variety of demands like his choice of food and toilet.

He has demanded that he will not consume the prison food and demanded that he be allowed to get food from his residence.

Source said that authorities have denied him the demands and asked him to get accustomed with what is being provided to his fellow inmates. He has been also told that he will not be entitled to any special facility in the jail.

He had also asked the authorities for his choice of toilet and told the prison staff that he was accustomed to using western-style toilets. This demand was also turned down by the authorities.

