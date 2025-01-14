Trinamool leader shot dead in Bengal's Malda

Kolkata, Jan 14 A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead and two others were critically injured in a shootout at Kaliachak in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Sheikh, a local Trinamool Congress leader. Two others, namely the ruling party’s local area president Bakul Seikh and his associate Esaruddin Sheikh, were also hit in the firing. Both were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital and were said to be in extremely critical condition.

A couple of others also received minor injuries in the shootout.

The firing took place on the road and in broad daylight and comes exactly 12 days after Trinamool Congress councillor from English Bazar Municipality also in Malda district, Dulal Sarkar a.k.a. Babla, was killed in a similar shootout in the morning of January 2.

It is learnt that the deceased and critically injured persons assembled at Nayabasti area at Kaliachak area on Tuesday morning. Suddenly, as told by eyewitnesses to the police, a group of miscreants reached there and started firing at the victims. Being hit by bullets fired from close range, Hasan Sheikh, Bakul Sheikh and Esaruddin Sheikh fell on the ground profusely bleeding. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where Hasan Sheikh was declared dead.

A huge police contingent from the local police station has reached the spot and a thorough investigation into the matter was started.

The CCTV footage was being checked. Although it is yet to be clear what prompted the shootout and the murder, some local people told media persons that infighting between two rival factions in the ruling party at Kaliachak could be the reason behind the tragedy.

In fact, by now it is clear that infighting in Trinamool Congress in Malda district was the reason behind the murder of Dulal Sarkar on January 2. Trinamool Congress’ Malda town president and the party’s chief for the Hindi cell in the entire district Narendra Nath Tiwari was identified and arrested by the police as the principal mastermind behind Sarkar’s murder.

Till the time the report was filed, there was neither any reaction from the Trinamool Congress nor from the BJP on Kaliachak’s shootout.

