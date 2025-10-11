Trinamool leader threatens to launch protest in Delhi if name of 'legal' voters deleted in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 11 Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday threatened to launch a protest with 1 lakh people in Delhi if the name of a single legal voter is deleted from West Bengal voter list through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing Vijaya Sammilani (post Durga Puja get together) function at Ketugram in East Burdwan district, Ghosh said, "Stay united against SIR. There is Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee by our side. The Trinamool Congress family is by your side. If name of one single legal voter is deleted, then we will organise a protest outside Election Commission's office in Delhi with 1 lakh people."

The Trinamool spokesperson further lashed out at the BJP for advocating the need to conduct SIR of West Bengal's electoral rolls to remove illegal voters.

"Earlier, they said that the central forces should be deployed to conduct the elections. Despite that they lost (West Bengal Assembly polls). Now, they want to tamper with the voter list. They have used the Election Commission for this. They have included the names of voters from other states in the list. The way they won in Maharashtra and Delhi, they want to do it here as well. But Mamata Banerjee has understood their trick," said Ghosh.

He also asserted confidence that the Trinamool will retain power in West Bengal after winning about 250 seats.

"After 2026 Assembly polls, Trinamool is coming to power again with 250 seats. There will be no change in the post of Chief Minister. There will be a change in the post of Leader of the Opposition. Because BJP will not have the right number of MLAs to hold that post," said Ghosh.

Amid indications that the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal will start after October 15, the Commission had made it clear that under no circumstances, its criteria regarding selection of electoral officers in the state, especially the booth-level officers (BLOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should be compromised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor