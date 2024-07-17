Trinamool leaders defy HC order, continue with jibes at Bengal Governor

Kolkata, July 17 Despite the Calcutta High Court ordering an interim stay on any kind of derogatory comments against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose acting on the defamation suit filed by the latter against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress leaders continued with their jibes on social media.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has made a post in Bengali on his official X handle claiming that a powerful resident of the Raj Bhavan has serious allegations of mistreatment of women. Ghosh has said that such incidents are spread across Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi to Raj Bhavan.

“Let there be an investigation. Who would object to saying that? I said it. I'll say it again,” Ghosh said in his statement.

While Ghosh refrained from directly naming the Governor in the matter, Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district Mahua Moitra did that.

“Unbelievable. Governor will molest & sexually harass women in Rajbhavan premises, claim constitutional immunity & state CM is told to not comment on it!! Sorry we celebrate Samvidhan Diwas everyday & we’ll keep speaking out. @MamataOfficial.,” a message posted on her official X handle read.

In fact, soon after the Calcutta High Court’s order on interim stay was uploaded on the website of the court on Tuesday evening, Mamata Banerjee’s counsel Sanjay Bose issued a statement where he claimed that the court has not arrived at any finding or conclusion that the statements challenged in the defamation suit were defamatory or incorrect.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister had merely alluded to the apprehensions of numerous women who have approached her.

“She has a right to freedom of speech that is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. She is responsible for the safety and security of women of the State and, in any case, she stands against any gender injustice. As a public representative and as a woman, she cannot shut her eyes and be oblivious to the felt sufferings and grievances of women. Therefore, as the statements made by the Chief Minister have not been found to be defamatory, we believe that the order of general restraint of speech is unfounded. Her utterances to the extent they represent a rejection of injustice and gender asymmetry, cannot be restrained and, to that degree and in that sense, the order of the Hon'ble Court will be challenged,” the statement read.

