Trinamool leader's son arrested for raping minor girl who died later

Kolkata, April 10 Tension prevailed at Hanskhali in Nadia district of West Bengal over the arrest of the son of an influential Trinamool Congress leader for allegedly raping a minor girl who died later.

The accused, Brajagopal Goyala, son of a local panchayat member of Trinamool Congress, Samar Goyala has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Police sources said that on Saturday, the parents of the victim filed a complaint at Hanskhali police station against the accused. The girl's parents alleged that the accused invited the victim to his residence on April 4 to celebrate his birthday.

It has been alleged that she was made to consume alcohol, and then was raped. Later, the victim was dropped back at her residence by a woman said to be a close associate of the accused.

On the night of April 4, the girl experienced severe pain on lower abdomen and eventually died within a few hours, the same night.

The victim's family took the assistance of the Child Line and finally was able to file an FIR on Saturday.

On Sunday, the police arrested Brajagopal Goyala.

The family members of the accused including the father and local Trinamool Congress panchayat member, Samar Goyal are absconding since Saturday night.

